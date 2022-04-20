RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles had much to celebrate on Tuesday.
In a game that went eight innings, the Lady Eagles beat the Hudson Hornets to clinch a spot in the softball playoffs.
The Lady Eagles defeated Hudson 2-1 thanks to a walk-off single in the eighth inning. The game was tied at one in the bottom of the eighth when Kennzie Norton beat out an infield hit. Marissa Perry bunted Joci Hill, who came in to run for Norton, to second. Hill then stole third; Madalynn Woodruff hit a single to score Hill and win the game.
Perry was the winning pitcher and went the full eight innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out four and walking one. Norton, Woodruff and Isabel Torres each collected two hits on the night.
“Tonight was the best focus we’ve had all season. We keep preaching one-pitch mentality, which just means treat each pitch like it can change the game. I believe tonight we really took that to heart and it showed,” Rusk coach Michael Williams said. “Our defense was tremendous and Marissa once again did everything needed for us to win. She was able to pitch with some freedom knowing her defense had her back.”
In addition to the extra inning win, the Lady Eagles celebrated three seniors on Senior Night including Perry, Faith Long and Jamya Simms along with the team’s manager, Makenna Burkhalter.
Williams reflected fondly on the seniors and their time with team.
“Marissa Perry has been a staple in the pitching staff for the last four years. She has been a steady pitcher that you can rely on day in and day out,” Williams said. “In her career she has amassed 365 innings pitched with 35 career wins and nearly 250 strikeouts. She has been a leader on this team and is always putting the team first.
“Faith Long has been one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached. She could play any position on the field if asked. She has started in the outfield for the last three years and been a leader out there. Her selflessness has impacted everybody on this team. In her four years she has collected 93 hits for a .364 average. She has hit 12 home runs, 65 RBIs, scored 92 runs and collected 41 stolen bases.
“And, Jamya Simms has been extremely helpful despite injuries derailing her senior year. She always has a positive spirit and willing to help anyway possible."
Williams went on to say he has enjoyed his time coaching the players.
“These girls mean so much to me. I know every day I come to work that they will have a smile on their face and willing to do whatever is asked of them,” Williams said. “It is apparent that they will be successful in life because of the attitude they have every day; they come with positivity and always looking to put others ahead of themselves.”
Williams also emphasized the impact the seniors have had on the Rusk athletic program and future teams.
“These girls have been extremely important to the culture of this team and future teams. Because of the work they put in, future teams will benefit by what they have instilled into the fabric of Rusk Softball,” he said.
Perry, who plans to attend Tyler Junior College after graduation and pursue real estate, said being a part of the team has been a dream come true.
“Being a part of this softball team means the world to me, my team is my family and I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Perry said. “I wouldn’t want to play for any other team, ever since I was little I’ve wanted to be a Lady Eagle Softball player and I’m so thankful I got to live out that dream with the best team and coaching staff I could ever ask for.”
Long, who plans to attend Stephen F. Austin and pursue pre-dental while majoring in business, said she will cherish her softball memories forever.
“It means the world to me to have teammates and a coaching staff that love me and make this game so special. I’ve had an awesome season and I wouldn’t rather take the field with anyone else,” Long said. “I just feel so blessed that I have had this opportunity and I will forever cherish the memories made and the lessons I’ve learned throughout all four years.”
Simms, who plans to pursue a career as a dental hygienist, said although she has been injured she is excited to see what the postseason brings.
“It hurt being injured my senior year and not being able to participate, but I still enjoyed every bit and can’t wait to see what the playoffs have in store for us,” Simms said. “Thank you to all of the coaching staff. They have done wonders this year and I wouldn’t want to change them or my team for anyone else.”
Williams had a special message for his players as they prepare for the next steps in their journey following graduation.
“Continue to be the selfless people you are, always look to make an impact on others everywhere you go. The world needs more people like you. I can’t wait to see all the successes you have in the future,” he said.
On Friday, the team will travel to Hudson to play the Lady Hornets on their own turf.