Tyler Legacy scored in all four innings to take a 9-1 win over Sulphur Springs Friday night in the Rose City Classic.
Legacy got on the board quickly in the bottom of the first. Tyler Hittle walked and then moved to second on a wild pitch. Hittle stole third before Ethan Smith drove him in with a sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the second inning, Tyler Priest and Hittle scored on the same play as the ball got past the catcher, who then threw the ball into left field.
Sulphur Springs scored in the top of the third with an RBI triple by Matthew Singleton.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Colby Harris had a sacrifice fly to score Kasen Carpenter, and Priest had an RBI single to bring in Austin McDaniel to make the score 5-1.
The red Raiders added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. William Randall drove in Ethan Smith. Jackson Newhouse scored on a wild pitch and then Randall scored. Andrew Nick stole home on a double steal to put the score at 9-1. Carpenter drew a walk to load the bases when the umpires called the game due to time limit.
Randall pitched all four innings and struck out five batters with three hits and one unearned run allowed.
“William threw well,” Legacy head coach James Boxley said. “We mixed it up a little bit today. We had some guys step up and put the ball in play, and we ran the bags really well. We got guys on, were able to move them up and get them in. We had one little blunder defensively that cost us a run, but besides that, we played pretty clean.”
All three hits for Sulphur Springs were for extra bases, the triple by Singleton and doubles from Aiken Owens and Griffin Crawford.
Randall led Legacy with two hits.
Legacy also defeated Sulphur Springs 11-1 on Thursday. The game against Forney on Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather, so weather pending, the Red Raiders will play three games on Saturday.
Legacy is scheduled to play Forney at 9 a.m., Hallsville at 3 p.m. and Lindale at 5 p.m. Other games on Saturday are Sulphur Springs vs. Forney, 11 a.m.; and Sulphur Springs vs. Hallsville, 1 p.m.
“It’s going to be a long day, but it’s going to be a good day of baseball,” Bosley said.
Lindale defeated Sulphur Springs 1-0 on Friday as Triztin Smith, Judson Long and Brandon Burckel teamed up for a one-hit shutout.
Smith had a no-hitter through five innings before Long relieved him to start the sixth.