ATHENS — In a battle of top 10 programs in the nation, the No. 7 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies picked up a 66-62 win over No. 4 Trinity Valley Wednesday on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
The score was tied at 39 after three quarters and TJC outscored TVCC 27-23 in the fourth quarter.
Trinity Valley had led 16-13 after the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime.
Taryn Wills led TJC with 22 points. Nadechka Laccen and Tia Morgan each had 14 points.
Other scorers for the Apache Ladies were Nassarine William (6), Jasmine Payne (4), Shadiya Thomas (2), Trinittee Alexander (2) and Deborah Ogayemi (2).
Niyah Page led Trinity Valley (13-2, 4-1) with 16 points, and former Athens High School standout Makiyah McCollister had 13 points.
Tyler (16-2, 6-0) will host Panola at 2 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Valley will face Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday in Brenham.
