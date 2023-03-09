Lee, Trinity Valley, Panola and Kilgore all advanced to the semifinals with wins on Thursday at Wagstaff Gymnasium in the Region XIV Basketball Tournament.

Lee and Trinity Valley will meet at 6 p.m. Friday. Panola and Kilgore will face at 8 p.m. Friday.

The championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Kilgore 64, Blinn 62

The final game of the day came down to the wire.

Michael Miller’s putback with 0.5 seconds left lifted Kilgore to a 64-62 win over Blinn.

DaVeon Thomas, who was 10 of 23 from the floor and 4 of 10 from three to finish with a game-high 26 points, missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the ball was tipped to Miller, who was there to put in the game-winner. After a timeout, Blinn attempted a pass down the court, but the ball was knocked away to end the game.

Blinn had taken a 60-59 lead with 59 seconds left on a free throw by Elijah Elliott. A Thomas jumper gave the Rangers the lead with 51.8 seconds left. Thomas made a free throw with 23 seconds left to make it 62-60. Bakari Lastrap finished at the rim to tie the score at 62 with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Elliott led Blinn (23-9) with 13 points, and Marco Foster had 12 points.

Thomas also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Kilgore (23-10).

Kilgore opened the game with a 7-2 run before Blinn rallied to go up 10-9. Kilgore then led 19-14 before Blinn outscored Kilgore 16-4 the rest of the half to lead 30-23 at halftime.

The Rangers opened the second half on an 8-0 run thanks to two Thomas triples.

Kilgore eventually built its lead to 46-41. Blinn came back to tie the score at 48. Down 54-52, the Buccaneers got a free throw from Alex Tsynkevich and a putback from Masiah Gilyard to take the lead at 55-54 with 2:37 left. The teams traded the lead the rest of the way.

Lee 68, Navarro 61

The top-seeded Navigators punched their spot in the semifinals with a 68-61 victory over 9-seed Navarro.

Navarro was 6 of 25 from 3-point range but made three triples in the final 2:33 to try to mount a comeback. With the Bulldogs down 65-48 with just more than 2:30 left, Tre’von Love and Zane Butler hit consecutive triples, and Butler hit one more in the final seconds.

Lee jumped out to a 15-2 lead and had a 37-25 advantage at halftime.

The Navigators got their lead to 56-35 with 7:53 to play and led by double digits the remainder of the way until Butler’s last make.

Tidjiane Dioumassi had 15 points and seven assists for Lee (27-5). Jorge Moreno had 12 points and six rebounds, and Makalani Kafele had 10 points.

Jayshawn Moore led Navarro (18-15) with 18 points. Braelon Bush scored 17, and Butler added 12.

Trinity Valley 68, Paris 52

Micah Clark scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals to a 68-52 win over the Dragons.

The score was tied at 13 early after a three by Paris’ Ronald Holmes. Trinity Valley then went on a 10-0 run with Najee Jones scoring seven of the points as Paris went scoreless for more than seven minutes.

Once the Dragons finally scored, they went on an 8-0 run to cut the score to 23-21. Trinity Valley answered with two free throws by Aliou Cisse and a jumper at the buzzer by Clark to lead 27-21 at halftime.

The Cardinals held Paris scoreless for a near six-minute stretch in the second half to go up 41-30 and put the game away.

Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds for Trinity Valley (12-18). Zaakir Sawyer added 10 points.

Morris led Paris (12-21) with 16 points. Jaylen Wysinger had 12 points.

Panola 78, Bossier Parish 64

Vianney Salatchoum had 17 points, including a couple of thunderous slams in the second half, to help the Ponies take down the Cavaliers.

Panola jumped out to an 18-8 lead and was able to stretch it to 42-24 at halftime.

The Ponies led by double digits the reminder of the way, but Bossier Parish did cut it to 10, 55-45, with 9:56 remaining.

The Ponies then went on a 12-0 run, capped by Salatchoum’s dunks, putting the score at 67-45 with 6:45 to play. Bossier ended the game on a 14-5 run, but it was too late.

Yaphet Moundi had 11 points for Panola (27-4), and Kyndall Davis scored 10 points.

Kendrick Delahoussaye scored 17 points for Bossier (15-16), and Eric McKnight was 3-for-3 from deep to score 16 points.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 23rd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past five years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed