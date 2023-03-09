Lee, Trinity Valley, Panola and Kilgore all advanced to the semifinals with wins on Thursday at Wagstaff Gymnasium in the Region XIV Basketball Tournament.
Lee and Trinity Valley will meet at 6 p.m. Friday. Panola and Kilgore will face at 8 p.m. Friday.
The championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.
Kilgore 64, Blinn 62
The final game of the day came down to the wire.
Michael Miller’s putback with 0.5 seconds left lifted Kilgore to a 64-62 win over Blinn.
Michael Miller with the putback with 0.5 seconds left. @KilgoreMBB defeats Blinn 64-62 to advance to the semifinals. @etfinalscore @DCTBasketball @GASOJUCO @mmontfort @GASOLarren pic.twitter.com/oM1Anqysw8— Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) March 10, 2023
DaVeon Thomas, who was 10 of 23 from the floor and 4 of 10 from three to finish with a game-high 26 points, missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the ball was tipped to Miller, who was there to put in the game-winner. After a timeout, Blinn attempted a pass down the court, but the ball was knocked away to end the game.
Blinn had taken a 60-59 lead with 59 seconds left on a free throw by Elijah Elliott. A Thomas jumper gave the Rangers the lead with 51.8 seconds left. Thomas made a free throw with 23 seconds left to make it 62-60. Bakari Lastrap finished at the rim to tie the score at 62 with 16.5 seconds remaining.
Elliott led Blinn (23-9) with 13 points, and Marco Foster had 12 points.
Thomas also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Kilgore (23-10).
Kilgore opened the game with a 7-2 run before Blinn rallied to go up 10-9. Kilgore then led 19-14 before Blinn outscored Kilgore 16-4 the rest of the half to lead 30-23 at halftime.
The Rangers opened the second half on an 8-0 run thanks to two Thomas triples.
Kilgore eventually built its lead to 46-41. Blinn came back to tie the score at 48. Down 54-52, the Buccaneers got a free throw from Alex Tsynkevich and a putback from Masiah Gilyard to take the lead at 55-54 with 2:37 left. The teams traded the lead the rest of the way.
Lee 68, Navarro 61
The top-seeded Navigators punched their spot in the semifinals with a 68-61 victory over 9-seed Navarro.
Navarro was 6 of 25 from 3-point range but made three triples in the final 2:33 to try to mount a comeback. With the Bulldogs down 65-48 with just more than 2:30 left, Tre’von Love and Zane Butler hit consecutive triples, and Butler hit one more in the final seconds.
Lee jumped out to a 15-2 lead and had a 37-25 advantage at halftime.
The Navigators got their lead to 56-35 with 7:53 to play and led by double digits the remainder of the way until Butler’s last make.
Tidjiane Dioumassi had 15 points and seven assists for Lee (27-5). Jorge Moreno had 12 points and six rebounds, and Makalani Kafele had 10 points.
Jayshawn Moore led Navarro (18-15) with 18 points. Braelon Bush scored 17, and Butler added 12.
Trinity Valley 68, Paris 52
Micah Clark scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals to a 68-52 win over the Dragons.
The score was tied at 13 early after a three by Paris’ Ronald Holmes. Trinity Valley then went on a 10-0 run with Najee Jones scoring seven of the points as Paris went scoreless for more than seven minutes.
Once the Dragons finally scored, they went on an 8-0 run to cut the score to 23-21. Trinity Valley answered with two free throws by Aliou Cisse and a jumper at the buzzer by Clark to lead 27-21 at halftime.
The Cardinals held Paris scoreless for a near six-minute stretch in the second half to go up 41-30 and put the game away.
Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds for Trinity Valley (12-18). Zaakir Sawyer added 10 points.
Morris led Paris (12-21) with 16 points. Jaylen Wysinger had 12 points.
Panola 78, Bossier Parish 64
Vianney Salatchoum had 17 points, including a couple of thunderous slams in the second half, to help the Ponies take down the Cavaliers.
Panola jumped out to an 18-8 lead and was able to stretch it to 42-24 at halftime.
The Ponies led by double digits the reminder of the way, but Bossier Parish did cut it to 10, 55-45, with 9:56 remaining.
The Ponies then went on a 12-0 run, capped by Salatchoum’s dunks, putting the score at 67-45 with 6:45 to play. Bossier ended the game on a 14-5 run, but it was too late.
Yaphet Moundi had 11 points for Panola (27-4), and Kyndall Davis scored 10 points.
Kendrick Delahoussaye scored 17 points for Bossier (15-16), and Eric McKnight was 3-for-3 from deep to score 16 points.