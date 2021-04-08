JACKSONVILLE — With KJ Jenkins hitting from long distance, Kilgore College’s slim lead in the latter portion of the first half ballooned to 17 points at intermission.
Although Blinn got within seven (78-71) with a minute to play, the Rangers made their free throws and held on for an 86-75 Region XIV Basketball Tournament quarterfinal victory on Thursday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
No. 3 seed Kilgore (16-5) will meet No. 2 seed Navarro (16-5) in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs will try to beat the Rangers three times this season. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship at 7 p.m.
Jenkins led the Rangers with 22 points, including 5 of 8 from 3-point land and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. He also had nine rebounds. Dantwan Grimes added 19 points with Da’Sean Nelson pitching in 15.
Calvin Carpenter led Blinn with 16 points. Davion Coleman added 14 with Tyler Washington scoring 12.
Blinn (11-11) was 18 of 23 at the free throw line and KC was 14 of 19.
Three days after officiating the Baylor vs. Gonzaga national championship game, Keith Kimble was the referee in the Kilgore vs. Blinn game. ... Also, Joe Wilbert, former Tyler JC Apache and Texas A&M standout, and Duncan McAdoo, former professional pitcher, were were officials as well.
NAVARRO 85, VICTORIA 59Navarro scored the first 14 points of the second half en route to the quarterfinals victory.
Victoria, the newest member of rugged Region XIV, played with the Bulldogs in the first half, only trailing 34-33 at intermission.
Tariq Aman gave the Pirates (6-12) their first and only lead of the game, 33-32, in the final seconds of the first half. However, NC’s Akol Mawein hit a bucket at the buzzer to put the Bulldogs on top, 34-33, at intermission.
But the No. 2 seeded Navarro (16-5) came out on fire in the second half.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Jules Moor (19). Others were Edward Manuel (18), Mawein (17) and Drue Drinnon (10). Moor just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Drinnon had seven boards.
Miles Macadory, who had hit three-straight 3-pointers in the first half and totaled five treys for the game, scored 20 points to lead the No. 10 Pirates. He added 13 rebounds for his double-double, along with two blocks.
Aman was the only other Bucs player in double figures with 11. He dished out seven assists. Jordan Wallace added eight points and eight boards.
The Pirates were 6 of 11 at the free throw line with the Bulldogs 9 of 14.
---
Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament
Tournament Schedule
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Tuesday, April 6
Men’s First Round Games
Session 1
Game 1 — No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 65, No. 8 Tyler 53
Game 2 — No. 5 Paris 71, No. 12 Jacksonville 66
Session 2
Game 3 — No. 10 Victoria 69, No. 7 Bossier Parish 67
Game 4 — No. 6 Blinn 75, No. 11 Coastal Bend 66
Thursday, April 8
Men’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 9 — No. 1 Trinity Valley 81, No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur 75
Game 10 — No. 5 Paris 79, No. 4 Panola 68
Session 2
Game 11 — No. 2 Navarro 85, No. 10 Victoria 59
Game 12 — No. 3 Kilgore 86, No. 6 Blinn 75
Friday, April 9
Men’s Semifinals
Session 2
Game 15 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (21-1) vs. No. 5 Paris (12-12), 6 p.m.
Game 16 — No. 2 Navarro (16-5) vs. No. 3 Kilgore (16-5), 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Men’s Championship
Game 18 — Game 15 Winner vs Game 16 Winner, 7 p.m.
