JACKSONVILLE — Da’May Jones’ big second half helped Paris hold on for a 71-66 win over Jacksonville College Tuesday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Jones had 16 of his game-high 20 points after halftime. In the first half, it was Tavion Carroll who led the way for the Dragons, scoring 13 points. Carroll finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jones had 10 boards
The game was tightly contested early. A 3-pointer by former Longview standout Phillip Washington gave Jacksonville a 14-12 lead. Paris then went on a 16-0 run to lead 28-14. Carroll had eight points in that span.
Jacksonville answered with a 12-0 run to cut the score to 28-26. Jones scored in the final minutes, and Carroll added a free throw to give the Dragons a 31-26 halftime lead.
Carroll scored the rest of his points in the first seven minutes of the second half to give Paris a 43-35 lead.
That opened the door for Jones, who scored 14 points in the final 8:06.
With Paris leading 66-58 in the final minutes, Washington hit a three and was fouled. He converted the free throw to cut the score to 66-62 with 1:19 to play.
Jacksonville held Paris to a tough shot in the final seconds of the shot clock, but a foul was called to send Jones to the line.
Jerry Boston Jr. nailed a triple with three seconds left for Jacksonville to make the score 69-66, but Jones was able to hit two more free throws to put the game away.
Nate Braden had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for Paris. Kavon Freeman had 10 points and three steals.
Kenan Mitchell led Jacksonville (5-18) with 15 points and eight assists. Washington and Keldrick Hayes Jr. had 14 points each. Hayes also had 15 rebounds. Boston had 11 points, and Abdul Wurie had 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks before fouling out.
Paris shot 15.4 percent (2 of 13) from 3-point range.
Paris (11-12) will play Panola (12-7) at 3 p.m. Thursday.
———
PARIS 71, JACKSONVILLE 66
JACKSONVILLE 26 40 — 66
PARIS 31 40 — 71
JACKSONVILLE — Telin Porter 0-1 2-2 2; Abdul Wurie 4-6 2-4 10; Kenan Mitchell 6-14 3-3 16; Keldrick Hayes Jr. 5-13 3-6 14; Phillip Washington 5-18 1-3 14; Jerry Boston Jr. 4-8 0-0 11; Darion Ramos 0-2 0-0 0; Terry Moss III 0-0 0-0 0; Savoy Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0; Charles Satterwhite 0-0 00 0; Amos Johnson IV 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 24-63 11-18 66.
PARIS — Nate Braden 4-8 3-4 11; Kejuan Frager 2-7 5-7 9; Tavion Carroll 9-13 1-2 19; YShaad Butcher 0-1 0-0 0; Da’May Jones 6-13 8-9 20; Kavon Freeman 4-16 0-0 10; Tim Moore Jr. 1-5 0-2 2; Tyrone Woods Jr. 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 26-65 17-24 71.
REBOUNDS — Jacksonville 36 (Hayes 15); Paris 47 (Carroll 12, Jones 10).
3-POINT GOALS — Jacksonville 7-22 (Washington 3-7, Boston 3-7); Paris 2-13 (Freeman 2-5).