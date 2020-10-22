District 10-6A action kicks off on Friday night.
But the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders will have a bye after wrapping up non-district play against two teams — Longview and Pulaski Academy (Arkansas) — that has combined for six state titles since 2014.
“It was a great experience because we went from Longview who just runs it down your throat on every play and then we went to Pulaski who throws every formation at you,” senior linebacker Jack Janis said. “I think it was a great experience for us to get ready for any team we play.”
Legacy went 2-2 in non-district, opening with wins over Lufkin and Tyler High.
“There’s no question that our non-district schedule is going to be the best thing for us,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “There’s no doubt that by seeing the different styles, it’s helped prepare us. We saw under center, two tight-end looks, spread and multiple formations. I feel really good about what we got to see in the first four ball games.
“Whether you’re 4-0, 0-4 or 2-2, it doesn’t matter because everybody is at a fresh starting point now. And the people who had a chance to fix problems are probably going to be better off now than the teams that did not have a chance to fix those problems and maybe got some easy wins.”
Now, the Red Raiders have an open week on the schedule to focus on a couple of objectives.
“Anytime you go into the bye week, you’ve got a couple of priorities,” Willis said. “You’ve got to get healthy, one, which is a priority for us. We’ve had our share of injuries. No. 2, you’ve got to go back to the fundamentals and kind of go back to square one. The first four games for us were really kind of a completion of spring ball. This was our chance to go through four weeks and really install everything we could possibly do throughout district. So we challenged our kids through those first four games by putting really good opponents out there and also installing everything in the process.”
While Legacy won’t have a game on Friday, the rest of 10-6A will square off.
Mesquite will be at Dallas Skyline. Rockwall will square off with Rockwall-Heath, and North Mesquite will take on Mesquite Horn.
Willis said his staff will break into three groups and scout all three games in person.
“You could watch it on TV, but the best way to watch a game is to actually go and see everything you want to see there,” Willis said. “We will get to see every district game that is going on this week, so this is a great opportunity for us.”
Legacy will return to action against Dallas Skyline on Oct. 30 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
AROUND DISTRICT 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath (3-1): The Hawks are averaging 55.3 points per game with wins over Lewisville (72-52), McKinney Boyd (38-0) and McKinney North (56-14) and a loss to Southlake Carroll (72-57).
Rockwall (3-1): Has wins over Denton Braswell (59-40), Dallas Jesuit (60-38) and Southlake Carroll (44-42) and a loss to Highland Park (46-18).
Dallas Skyline (1-1): Has a win over Keller (34-32) and a loss to McKinney (21-13).
Mesquite Horn (2-2): Has wins over Richardson Pearce (31-24) and Tyler High (41-27) and losses to Odessa Permian (51-10) and Arlington Bowie (31-3).
North Mesquite (1-3): Has a win over Fort Worth Trimble Tech (20-6) and losses to Plano West (28-14), Keller (48-14) and Richardson (22-6).
Mesquite (0-3): Has losses to Coppell (36-21), South Grand Prairie (28-26) and Grand Prairie (20-16).
LEGACY STAT LEADERS
Passing: Trent Adams 23 of 47, 302 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT.
Rushing: Jamarion Miller 68 carries, 756 yards, 8 TD; Bryson Donnell 45 carries, 343 yards, 4 TD.
Receiving: Ladavion Butler 6 catches, 94 yards, 2 TD; Bryson Donnell 5 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD; Eli Grogan (out for season) 4 catches, 100 yards; Kasen Carpenter 5 catches, 59 yards, 1 TD; Ladarius Newsom 4 catches 4 yards; Nick Bennett 3 catches, 81 yards, 2 TD.
Tackles: Jack Janis 36, Aaron Sears 33, Cayden Starks 31.
Sacks: Jack Janis 2, Garfield Lawrence 2.
Tackles for loss: Garfield Lawrence 3.
Interceptions: KJ Humber 2.
