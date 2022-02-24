FILE - Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami Gardens, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019. Aikman is on the verge of leaving Fox after 22 years to become the lead analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)