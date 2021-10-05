Despite the number of byes last week during the high school football season, there were beaucoups of great performances on the gridiron.
The winner of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com Players of the Week for Week 6 of the high school football season include: Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller for offense; Lindale's Christian King and Colton Widemon for defense; and Lindale punter Sam Peterson for special teams.
Previous winners include: Offense — Week 1: Jackson Rainey, QB, Van; Week 2: Eli Holt, QB, Tyler; Week 3: Ty Arroyo, QB, Athens; Week 4: Owen McCown, QB, Rusk; Week 5: Ryan McCown, QB, Jacksonville; Defense — Week 1: Dorian Reyes, LB, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 2: Coy Anderson, LB, Mineola; Week 3: Cayden Mitcham, LB, All Saints; Week 4: Jacob Villela, LB, Tyler; Week 5: Chapel Hill LB, Solomon Macfoy; and Special Teams — Week 4: Adolfo Tamayo, PK, Chapel Hill; Week 5: Derrick McFall, kick returner, Tyler.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Miller, a senior, helped his Tyler Legacy Red Raiders open District 10-6A on the right note on Friday at Forester Field in Dallas
In the Red Raiders' 42-7 win over Dallas Skyline, Miller carried the football 11 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 36 yards and a TD.
On the season, Miller, who has committed to play at Texas, has rushed for 759 yards and seven TDs on 68 carries. He has 14 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Miller and the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-0) take on the Rockwall Yellowjackets (4-2, 1-1) on Friday in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
DEFENSE
Lindale scored a 36-14 win over previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Chapel Hill on Friday night at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
Both King and Widemon led a relentless Eagle attack on the Bulldogs. Lindale had eight sacks, including 3.5 by King and two from Widemon.
King, a junior defensive end, also had three other tackles and a tackle for loss. Widemon, who plays DL and linebacker, added four tackles, including a TFL.
On the season, Widemon leads Lindale with 42 tackles with 4.5 sacks. King has 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks while causing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
The Eagles (3-3, 2-0) are back in action on Friday, traveling to Henderson to meet the Lions (4-1, 1-0) in a huge match. Kickoff at Lion Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Peterson, a senior, is a jack of all trades for Lindale. He is the quarterback as well as punter and in the spring, a standout baseball player. He has committed to play baseball at Texas State University.
Before he is a Bobcat, he wants to continue to keep the Eagles flying high.
In the victory over Chapel Hill, he had four punts for an average of 41.5 per kick, including two inside the 20 and one at the six-yard line.
At quarterback, he rushed for 158 yards and a TD on 18 carries, while hitting on 8 of 13 passing attempts for 101 yards and a TD.
On the season, Peterson has connected on 83 of 160 passing attempts for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the ground, he has totaled 327 yards and two TDs on 60 attempts.