For the second consecutive week, the Mineola offense churned out more than 500 yards rushing with back-to-back wins over state-ranked Pottsboro and Howe.
The victories moved the Yellowjackets into a four-way tie for first place in District 5-3A Division I football.
Keys to the wins were the ‘Jackets’ offensive line of Isaiah Gardner, Kaleb Barton, Dawson Elmore, Jackson Anderson and Nate Griffin.
Mineola scored a 70-7 win over Howe on Friday, rushing for 528 yards. The Yellowjackets attempted only one pass that was incomplete. With the line providing the holes up front, Trevion Sneed rushed for 267 yards and scored five touchdowns on 14 rushes for the Yellowjackets, while quarterback TJ Moreland added 154 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries.
For their efforts, the Mineola offensive line is the UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine Offensive Players of the Week for the ninth week of the high school football season.
The group will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Mineola has rushed for 2,885 yards — an average of 9.2 yards per carry. The ‘Jackets have scored 37 touchdowns.
The Yellowjackets (7-1 overall) are 4-1 in district, along with Mount Vernon, Pottsboro and Winnsboro.
Fans can see the O line and their Yellowjackets in action on Friday, when Mineola plays host to Emory Rains (5-3, 2-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
The Mineola offensive line joins Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford, Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard, Canton running back Chris Cade, Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell, Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Winnsboro running back Dominque Allen and Grace Community running back Brooks Bays as previous winners.
To nominate someone for the Offensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.