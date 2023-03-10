A recipe for an upset often involves a big night from 3-point range by the underdog.
Trinity Valley — the No. 4 seed in Region XIV — cooked up an 11 of 23 effort from downtown to stun No. 1 Lee College — ranked No. 11 in the country — with a 73-65 victory in the semifinals of the Region XIV Tournament Friday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
On the other side, Lee was 21 of 60 from the field, 6 of 25 from three and missed nine of its 26 free-throw attempts.
Trinity Valley led for much of the first half, but never by more than six. Lee took a late lead with an 8-0 run to go up 35-32. A Micah Clark make from beyond half court at the buzzer sent the game into halftime tied at 35.
The Navigators opened the second half with a Landyn Jumawan three to take the lead, but the Cardinals used a 10-2 run to lead 49-42.
Lee got the deficit to one, 55-54 with 7:18 to play, on Jumawan’s third triple of the game. The Cardinals were able to get their lead back to 10 on Quevian Adger’s trey with 2:18 to play, making the score 68-58.
Adger and Najee Jones led Trinity Valley (13-18) with 15 points each. Adger also had four assists. Clark scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Jorge Moreno had 17 points for Lee (27-6). Jumawan finished with 10.
Trinity Valley will face either 2-seed Panola in the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Panola rolled to a 72-44 win over Kilgore in the other semifinal on Friday night.
A cold first half was too much to overcome over the Rangers. After Dorian Benford’s jumper to cut the score to 9-7 with 14:19 left in the half, no Kilgore player other than DaVeon Thomas scored until Tyree Davis made a jumper just before the buzzer as Panola led 28-17 at halftime.
Thomas had 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.
After Joe Manning hit a three early in the second half for the Rangers, the Ponies went on a 7-0 run to push their lead to 37-20.
Panola shot 61.6 percent in the second half after shooting 24.1 percent in the first half.
John Wilson led the Ponies (28-4) with 16 points. Yaphet Moundi had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Henry scored 12, and Kyndall Davis and Jaden Gray each added 10.
Kilgore (23-11) shot 31.1 percent for the game and was 3 of 13 from 3-point range.