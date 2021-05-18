The Tyler Junior College Apaches won all six of their second round singles matches on Tuesday in the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament, being held in the Metroplex.
After all Apaches received byes in the first round, they won their matches in straight sets. Quarterfinals matches are set for Wednesday, either at Collin College in Plano or at the Brookshire Family Pavilion, which includes six Ruth & Ken Altshuler indoor courts.
Doubles matches were postponed and two matches are scheduled to be played on Wednesday (second round and quarterfinals).
---
NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament
Hosted by Collin College, Plano
Some matches held at SMU, Dallas
Flight 1 Singles
Round 1 — Merlin Bolema, Iowa Central, def. Miguel Gamborino, Jacksonville, 6-3, 6-0.
Round 2 — Jaycer Lyeons (2), Tyler JC, def. Samrakshyak Bajracharya, Barton (Kan.), 6-2, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — Lyeons (2) vs. Carlos Gutierrez, New Mexico Military, 8 a.m. Wednesday (Collin College).
Flight 2 Singles
Round 1 — Santiago Castellanos-Donoso, Jacksonville, def. Josh Pioch, Illinois Valley, 6-0, 6-0.
Round 2 — Cash Hanzlik (3), Tyler JC, def. Juan Gomez, Iowa Central, 6-0, 6-0; Kyllian Savary (5), def. Castellanos-Donoso, 6-3, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — Hanzlik (3) vs. Agustin Kalinowski (6), Collin, 8 a.m. Wednesday (Collin College).
Flight 3 Singles
Round 1 — David Perez De La Fuente, Jacksonville, def. Grayson Godbold, Itawamba (Miss.), 6-2, 6-0.
Round 2 — Ryo Minakata (1), Tyler JC, def. Preston Smith, Marion Military (Ala.), 6-1, 6-1; Raul Centeno (6), Seward (Kan.), def. Perez De La Fuente, 0-6, 6-1, 5-3 (retired).
Quarterfinals — Minakata (1) vs. Nicholas Espinoza, Iowa Central, 8 a.m. Wednesday (Collin College).
Flight 4 Singles
Round 1 — Muntingh Hamman, Jacksonville, def. Greyson Parman, Jones County (Miss.), 6-4, 6-0.
Round 2 — Alan Magadan (1), Tyler JC, def. Kenny Herrmann, Lake County (Illinois), 6-0, 6-0; Hamman def. Hector Romero, USC-Sumter (S.C.), 6-3, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — Magadan (1) vs. Jorge Abreu, Collin, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Collin College); Hamman vs. Alejandro Orihuela (2), Cowley (Kan.), 9:30 a.m. (Collin College)
Flight 5 Singles
Round 1 — Ryan Christensen, Jacksonville, def. Anderson Dulaney, Mississippi Gulf Coast, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
Round 2 — Jeff Guerrero (2), Tyler JC, def. Barnabas Kalaba, Barton (Kan.), 6-1, 6-0; Sergio Gomez Boiz (1), Eastern Florida State, def. Christensen, 6-1, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — Guerrero (2) vs. Kristen Pavitt, USC-Sumter (S.C.), 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Collin College).
Flight 6 Singles
Round 1 — Juan Agudelo, Jacksonville, def. Imanol Aburto, Sauk Valley (Ill.), 6-0, 6-0.
Round 2 — Yassir Kilani (1), Tyler JC, def. Jackson Ward, Mississippi Gulf Coast, 6-0, 6-1; Agudelo def. Juan Navarrete, Iowa Central, 6-3, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — Kilani (1) vs. Garrett Crimm, East Central (Miss.), 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Collin College); Agudelo vs. Enzo Frequelin (2), Seward (Kan.), bye.
