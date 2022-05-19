TJC head tennis coach Dash Connell presents Jones (Miss.) College head tennis coach Brooks Buffington with the Herschel Stephens Coaching Award on Thursday during the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament being held at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center. This award is presented in recognition of service and dedication to the NJCAA Coaches Association. To be eligible for the distinguished honor, coaches must have made three trips to the national championships in a five-year period and can receive it only once in their careers. The award is voted on by the entire NJCAA Tennis Coaches Association. The award is named for the former Navarro College coach who passed away in 1983.