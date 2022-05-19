There is a three-way competition for the top spot of the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament as the event enters its final day on Friday in Tyler.
Seward (Kansas) is leading with 42 points, followed by fellow Kansas squad Cowley with 41 points. Three-time defending champion and host Tyler Junior College is third with 39 points after Thursday’s matches.
The finals of all six singles flights plus three doubles flights are scheduled for Friday on the John E. Peterson Courts at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center. Each match is worth a point. All singles matches are scheduled for 8 a.m. with doubles matches to follow at 11 a.m.
All doubles flights have TJC netters in the finals.
In Flight 1 singles, No. 1 seed Takeshi Taco of Cowley faces No. 2 seed Gaston Cantero of Abraham Baldwin (Georgia).
No. 4 seed Luke Quaynor of Seward upset No. 1 seed Boruch Skierier of Cowley in a thrilling three-setter, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the Flight 2 semifinals. Quaynor will now face No. 2 seed Cheng En Tasi of Abraham Baldwin, who won over TJC No. 3 seed Tim Riedel, 6-2, 7-5.
Flight 3 will have No. 1 seed Kylian Savary of Seward against Hanamichi Carvajal of Cowley in a crucial final that will go a long ways to who wins the team title.
Savary scored a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 semifinal win over TJC’s Alvaro Saint Martin, the No. 4 seed, in the semifinals.
In Flight 4, No. 1 Emilo Vila of TJC will meet No. 2 Gaston Erhardt of Cowley.
TJC’s Jakob Mosvold, the No. 1 seed, will face No. 3 Karlo Krolo of Seward in the Flight 5 final.
In Flight 6, No. 1 Andoni Garmendia of Cowley will take on No. 2 Martins Abamu of Seward in another crucial head-to-head match.
Flight 1 doubles has No. 1 Luciano Fisicaro and Krolo of Seward meeting TJC No. 2 seeded team of Mikar Fisher and Mosvold in the finals.
In the Flight 2 doubles finals, No. 4 Quaynor and Savary of Seward meet No. 2 Diego Dalisay and Riedel of Tyler.
Finally, in Flight 3 doubles finals, Garmendia and Taco of Cowley plays TJC’s No. 3 seed team of Saint Martin and Vila.