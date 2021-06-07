After a five hour and 19-minute delay due to lightning and weather, the No. 1 Apache Ladies started quickly in their match with No. 4 Snow (Utah).
Alexia Moreira scored at the 1:58 minute mark of the first half to get things going en route to a Tyler Junior College 4-0 win in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Semifinal at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.
TJC (17-0) advances to meet either No. 3 Eastern Florida State (11-0-1) or No. 2 Salt Lake (Utah) (14-1-1) in the championship game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Badgers end their season at 10-4-1.
Tyler Junior College added two more goals in the first half on scores by Moira VanDerPutt (36:05) and Candela Velasquez (44:10).
Jacqueline Wiebe got the scoring going the second half to make it 4-0 at 55:00.
Ayana Aoyagi started in goal for the Apache Ladies, making two saves for the clean sheet.
Other starters were midfielders Moreira, Velasquez, Mady Hatch, Heidi Mueller and Natalie Martinez; defender Wiebe, Isabel Kopp and Hitomi Yamaue; forward Mukarama Abdulai; and left back Rocio Fernandez.
Also playing for Tyler were forward Skylar Parker, midfielder Mariana Sabaj and forwards Kailegh Minehart and Kerry Lee.
TJC has won four nationals titles — 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019. The Apache Ladies have finished second three times — 2010, 2016 and 2018. Tyler has appeared in 10 national tournaments.