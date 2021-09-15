After his record-setting performance on Saturday, Tyler Junior College quarterback General Booty was named the NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Week, the organization announced from their Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters.
It was the second straight week a Southwest Junior College Football Conference player was honored. Last week it was Kilgore College quarterback Malcolm Mays.
Booty was 38 of 56 for 528 yards and eight touchdown passes in a 69-57 win over Navarro College in the SWJCFC opener for both teams at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. The freshman from Allen tossed two touchdown passes each to Jeremiah Cooley (85, 39 yards), Jordan Wallace (10, 32), Kelly Akharaiyi (15, 7) and Nick Rempert (11, 7).
The eight TD passes was a record for conference game. The previous record was seven by Blinn quarterback Jake Hubenak in a 72-65 loss to TJC on Sept. 6, 2014. Hubenak was 34 of 54 for 591 yards. The record is 10 by Jake Hubenak of Blinn against Arkansas Baptist College (non-conference) on Sept. 20, 2014.
It was also the most passing yards by an Apache quarterback since McLane Carter threw for 578 on Oct. 8, 2015 against Navarro. Carter, the younger brother of G.J. Kinne and older brother of current Apache Landry Kinne, threw for six TD passes.
After two games, Booty leads the nation in yardage (849 yards) and touchdowns (12). Cooley is leading the nation with receptions totaling 289 yards (144.5 per game). He is tied for the national lead with five TDs.
It is always a high-scoring game when TJC plays Navarro, the 126 combined points is a new record in the series according to Navarro Sports Information Director Mike Montfort. The old record was 124 in 2015 (TJC 69, Navarro 55).
The Apaches (1-1) return to play on Saturday, facing RPA College in a non-conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.