Nadechka Laccen, a Tyler Junior College freshman from San Juan, Puerto Rico, drives against Trinity Valley during Saturday's Region XIV championship at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville. The Apache Ladies received an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament.

The TJC Apache Ladies have received a bid to the NJCAA Women's National Basketball Tournament for the third consecutive year. 

Tyler Junior College, coached by Trenia Tillis Hoard, was awarded an at-large bid by the NJCAA Basketball Committee.

The Apache Ladies (20-4) are the No. 11 seed and will tangle with No. 22 Walters State (Tennessee) at noon, Tuesday, April 20. Walters State is 13-3.

The winner of the TJC-Walters State game will meet No. 6 seed South Georgia Tech on April 21.

The NJCAA Tournament begins on Monday, April 19 and continues through Saturday, April 24 in Lubbock. Games are scheduled for the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.

The Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals (19-2) received the automatic bid from Region XIV after defeating the Apache Ladies in the regional championship on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Athens school is the No. 2 seed and will meet the winner between No. 15 seed Gulf Coast State (Florida) and No. 18 Miles (Montana).

Jones (Mississippi) is the No. 1 seed, followed by TVCC, No. 3 Chiopola (Florida), No. 4 South Plains (Texas), No. 5 Northwest Florida State, No. 6 South Georgia Tech, No. 7 Shelton State (Alabama) and No. 8 Casper (Wyoming).

 
 

