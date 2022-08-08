The UT Tyler Patriots have new logos, featuring mascot Swoop.
With the start of fall practices on Monday, the college unveiled four new logos.
"UT Tyler athletics has a long history of success, and the new athletic marks will contribute to building on the already positive reputation of the university's athletic programs," Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, UT Tyler President, said. "Our Patriot athletics programs are an important way that we engage with our students, our alumni and our community."
Following a thorough review and consultation with UT Tyler student-athletes, student leaders, faculty, staff, donors and alumni, the marks were developed to leverage the strategy and brand equities of the new UT Tyler institutional logo, as well as that of the UT Health East Texas System brand.
"With this refreshed identity, we're listening to our students, alumni and student-athletes, who have always enjoyed rooting for our teams and our mascot, Swoop," Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler Vice President of Athletics, said. "We're excited to start the new season with the new uniforms and branding."
Home to 17 intercollegiate sports, the UT Tyler Patriots compete in NCAA Division II and are members of the Lone Star Conference.
The new athletics brand will be included in a relaunched Patriot athletics website, uttylerpatriots.com, to begin the academic year and in other settings throughout this season.
With a mission to improve educational and healthcare outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students.
UT Tyler recently merged with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (now known as UT Tyler Health Science Center).
Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care.
Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.