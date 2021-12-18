The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos, the alma mater of Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, are the NJCAA Division I national champions.
The No. 2 Broncos, winners of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, scored a 31-13 victory over No. 1 Iowa Western on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Under first-year head coach and former NMMI player Kurt Taufa'asau, the Broncos captured their first national football title.
The Broncos, led by running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Diego Pavia, bolted out to a 24-0 halftime lead.
Grant, two-time SWJCFC Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Pavia hit on 13 of 20 passing attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards and a TD on eight carries.
The NMMI defense forced three turnovers, including two fumble recoveries (Christian Carreathers, Hunter Chambers) and an interception (Jayden Oliver).
The Broncos (12-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Grant scored on a 23-yard run and Pavia ran in from 34 yards. William Testa booted both PATs.
The New Mexico squad went up 24-0 as Testa booted a 24-yard field goal and with 40 seconds remaining before halftime, Terrence Moore hauled in a 16-yard TD pass from Pavia. Testa's extra point was good.
In the third quarter, Grant caught a 4-yard TD pass from Pavia. The PAT was good by Testa and the Broncos led 31-0.
Iowa Western (10-1) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — on TD passes of 34 and 37 from Nate Glantz to Ryan Flournoy. Noah Sauberan booted the PAT after the first touchdown, but the pass for two after the second TD failed.
Glantz hit on 18 of 31 passing attempts for 310 yards with two TDs and an interception. Flournoy had six catches for 170 yards and two TDs.
This was the first year for four teams to make the junior college playoffs. NMMI scored a 49-30 win over No. 3 Northwest Mississippi in a semifinal in Roswell, New Mexico, while No. 1 Iowa Western defeated No. 4 Snow (Utah) 30-29 in overtime.
It was the sixth straight win for the Broncos. Their only loss was on Oct. 23 against Cisco (38-19).
