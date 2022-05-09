FILE - Ohio State gathers before an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama in Miami Gardens, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021. In 2019, California became the first state to pass a law allowing athletes to earn money on endorsements, autograph signings and other activities, and by July 2021, the NCAA lifted its decades-old ban. Football players earn the most, followed by women’s and men’s basketball players, according to Opendorse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)