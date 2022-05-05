Brook Hill announced Mika Hubbard as its new volleyball coach on Thursday morning.
Hubbard coached this past season at Shelbvyille, leading the Lady Dragons to a program-record 24 wins and the first playoff appearance in school history.
Shelbyville had previously never won more than five games in a season, but went 24-14 in one season under Hubbard.
Before going to Shelbyville, Hubbard coached one year at Shepherd with a record of 12-19. She was 69-40 in three seasons at Gary, advancing to two regional semifinals.
Hubbard replaces Kylie Stewart, who is now an assistant coach at Tyler Legacy High School. Prior to that, Sonorah Duty was the Brook Hill volleyball coach. Duty is also an assistant at Tyler Legacy.
Hubbard also will be the girls track coach and the girls athletic coordinator at Brook Hill.
Hubbard and her husband, Zach, have two children — Trent (7) and Taylor (3).