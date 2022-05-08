UT Tyler's Tatum Goff and Sarah Gartman were both named to the 2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship All-Tournament Team after event ended on Sunday at Suddenlink Field on the UT Tyler campus.
Texas A&M-Commerce captured its first Lone Star Conference Softball Tournament Championship with a 9-2 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sunday.
The Lions, who earned the LSC's automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Softball Championship, scored three runs in the third and fourth frames to build a 7-2 lead.
TAMUC’s Alyssa LeBlanc was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and was joined by teammates Madison Schaefer, Sabrina Angiauno, Samantha Dutton, and Mackenzie Dugi on the all-tournament team.
---
2022 LONE STAR CONFERENCE SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Most Valuable Player — Alyssa LeBlanc, Texas A&M-Commerce, Pitcher
Madison Schaefer, Texas A&M-Commerce, Third base
Sabrina Angiauno, Texas A&M-Commerce, Shortstop
Samantha Dutton, Texas A&M-Commerce, Outfielder
Mackenzie Dugi, Texas A&M-Commerce, Outfielder
Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Pitcher
Carissa De Los Santos, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Pitcher
Jennifer Giesey, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Second base
Aliyah Ortiz, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Third base
Tatum Goff, UT Tyler, Utility
Sarah Gartman, UT Tyler, Pitcher
Whitney Walde, Oklahoma Christian, Catcher
Lindsey Stoeckel, Oklahoma Christian, Pitcher
---
---
Lone State Conference Softball Tournament
Friday, May 6
Game 1: No. 7 St. Mary's 1, No. 10 St. Edward's 0
Game 2: No. 8 West Texas A&M 4, No. 9 Cameron 0
Game 3: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 7, No. 7 St. Mary's 6, 8 innings
Game 4: No. 1 UT Tyler 10, No. 8 West Texas A&M 0
Saturday, May 7
Game 5: No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 10, No. 3 Lubbock Christian 9
Game 6: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 3, No. 5 Angelo State 0
Game 7: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 10, No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 3
Game 8: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 4
Sunday, May 8
Championship: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 9, No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 2