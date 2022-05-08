UT Tyler's Tatum Goff and Sarah Gartman were both named to the 2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship All-Tournament Team after event ended on Sunday at Suddenlink Field on the UT Tyler campus.

Texas A&M-Commerce captured its first Lone Star Conference Softball Tournament Championship with a 9-2 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sunday.

The Lions, who earned the LSC's automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Softball Championship, scored three runs in the third and fourth frames to build a 7-2 lead.

TAMUC’s Alyssa LeBlanc was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and was joined by teammates Madison Schaefer, Sabrina Angiauno, Samantha Dutton, and Mackenzie Dugi on the all-tournament team.

2022 LONE STAR CONFERENCE SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Most Valuable Player — Alyssa LeBlanc, Texas A&M-Commerce, Pitcher

Madison Schaefer, Texas A&M-Commerce, Third base

Sabrina Angiauno, Texas A&M-Commerce, Shortstop

Samantha Dutton, Texas A&M-Commerce, Outfielder

Mackenzie Dugi, Texas A&M-Commerce, Outfielder

Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Pitcher

Carissa De Los Santos, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Pitcher

Jennifer Giesey, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Second base

Aliyah Ortiz, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Third base

Tatum Goff, UT Tyler, Utility

Sarah Gartman, UT Tyler, Pitcher

Whitney Walde, Oklahoma Christian, Catcher

Lindsey Stoeckel, Oklahoma Christian, Pitcher

Lone State Conference Softball Tournament

Friday, May 6

Game 1: No. 7 St. Mary's 1, No. 10 St. Edward's 0

Game 2: No. 8 West Texas A&M 4, No. 9 Cameron 0

Game 3: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 7, No. 7 St. Mary's 6, 8 innings

Game 4: No. 1 UT Tyler 10, No. 8 West Texas A&M 0

Saturday, May 7

Game 5: No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 10, No. 3 Lubbock Christian 9

Game 6: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 3, No. 5 Angelo State 0

Game 7: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 10, No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 3

Game 8: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 4

Sunday, May 8

Championship: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 9, No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 2

 
 

