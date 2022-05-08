No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville will play No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce in the championship game of the Lone Star Conference Softball Tournament at 11 a.m. Sunday on Suddenlink Field.
The winner receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Texas A&M-Commerce scored a 5-4 upset win over No. 1 UT Tyler in the semifinals, while the Javelinas downed No. 6 Oklahoma Christian, 10-3.
The Lions took a 5-1 lead over UT Tyler before the Patriots tried to rally, but came up short.
A two-run homer by Madison Schaefer in the third inning and a solo shot by Sabrina Anguiano in the fourth inning sparked the Lions.
The Patriots (41-5) had 10 hits of which nine were singles. Amanda Marek had a double with singles from Shannon Kaus (2), Tatum Goff (2), Audrey Escamilla (2), Bayli Simon (1), Mak Dominguez (1) and Avery Farr (1).
---
Lone State Conference Softball Tournament
Friday, May 6
Game 1: No. 7 St. Mary's 1, No. 10 St. Edward's 0
Game 2: No. 8 West Texas A&M 4, No. 9 Cameron 0
Game 3: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 7, No. 7 St. Mary's 6, 8 innings
Game 4: No. 1 UT Tyler 10, No. 8 West Texas A&M 0
Saturday, May 7
Game 5: No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 10, No. 3 Lubbock Christian 9
Game 6: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 3, No. 5 Angelo State 0
Game 7: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 10, No. 6 Oklahoma Christian 3
Game 8: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 4
Sunday, May 8
Championship game: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville (45-8) vs. No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (41-13), 11 a.m.