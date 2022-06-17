The 2022 Texas District 10 Little League Tournaments will begin on Saturday.
In the majors division, where the winning team will be on a path to have a chance to reach the 20-team field at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, play will begin Saturday in Lufkin.
Rose Capital West will take on Lufkin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park. The winner will advance to face Rose Capital East at 7 p.m. Monday in Tyler. An elimination game will be played Tuesday. The championship will be played Thursday with an if necessary game scheduled for Friday. All games will be at 7 p.m.
The 9-11 Division will begin with Rose Capital West taking on Rose Capital East at 7 p.m. Saturday at Golden Road. The winner will advance to face Lufkin at 7 p.m. Monday in Lufkin. An elimination game will be played Tuesday. The championship will be played Thursday with an if necessary game scheduled for Friday. All games will be at 7 p.m.
The Minors 8-10 Division will begin with Rose Capital East facing Lufkin at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to face Rose Capital West at 7 p.m. Monday in Tyler. An elimination game will be played Tuesday. The championship will be played Thursday with an if necessary game scheduled for Friday. All games will be at 7 p.m.