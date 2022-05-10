LINDALE — Taegan Terry, from seventh grade on, could be found either on the tennis court or basketball court, Lindale High School tennis coach Randy Namanny said.
"From the hot temperatures of August to the cold of winter and spring, Taegan was constantly working on the tennis courts," Namanny said. "In between he could be found on the basketball court. You can bet, you would find Taegan on a court somewhere. That is what helped him reach today."
On Tuesday, Terry signed to play tennis for Hendrix College of Conway, Arkansas.
"I always dreamed of this day, whether it be basketball or tennis," said Terry, son of Kim and Joe Bob Terry. "I always thought it might be basketball, but I am so happy to have the opportunity to play tennis at Hendrix.
"I love everything about the school from academics to athletics."
U.S. News & World Report calls Hendrix one of the “Most Innovative National Liberal Arts Colleges."
Terry plans to major in education and he would like to be a basketball and/or a tennis coach someday.
The Eagle senior was a key player in the touted Lindale tennis program, helping the Eagles reached the Class 4A Region II Team Tennis finals in the fall. Also, he played mixed doubles in the spring with Bailee Lane, reaching the regional semifinals.
Along with Namanny, Lindale ISD athletic director Chris Cochran, Lindale basketball coach Chris Grotemat and assistant basketball coach and uncle Spencer Terry praised the work ethic of the younger Terry.
Hendrix College competes in NCAA Division III's Southern Athletic Association. The squad has both indoor (Hatch Tennis Center) and outdoor courts (Warrior Tennis Courts).
Along with Hendrix, the SAA includes: Berry College of Mount Berry, Georgia; Birmingham-Southern College of Birmingham, Alabama; Centre College of Danville, Kentucky; Millsaps College of Jackson, Mississippi; Oglethorpe University of Atlanta, Georgia; Rhodes College of Memphis, Tennessee; and the University of the South of Sewanee, Tennessee.