LINDALE — Less than a month ago, Lindale and Kilgore squared at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium for the District 9-4A Division I championship.
Lindale won that meeting 47-40 as part of its current game nine-game winning streak.
The two teams will meet again on Friday night, this time for the Class 4A Division I Region III championship at 7 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said he had a feeling that his team would likely see the Bulldogs again.
“When we got on the bus and everything kind of settled down, we were headed back to Lindale, and we really that there was a good chance that this could happen again,” Cochran said. “First of all, we knew we had to take care of our business and win games to get there. We knew they were good enough to get there, and we hoped that we were good enough, as well.”
In that first meeting, Jordan Jenkins ran for 321 yards and six touchdowns, and Jacob Seekford intercepted a pass at the goal line in the final minute.
“It was a battle, back-and-forth,” Cochran said. “It was like two heavyweight fighters throwing punches, and we were able to get the last one. But they’re a really good football team.”
Tray Epps rushed for 129 yards in the Nov. 6 meeting, including a 54-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the contest. The Lindale coaching staff is well aware of Epps’ big-play ability.
“Before we faced them for the district championship, I remember Coach (Scott) Rozell told our kids after we watched film that this is the best running back we have faced all year,” Cochran said. “He’s Jordan Jenkins as far as speed, just not as big, but he can roll. He’s a really good football player. And of course, this time, we didn’t have to tell them that. They knew because they saw him a month ago. He’s extremely talented, and he has a good offensive line in front of him.”
Kilgore quarterback Dalton McElyea was 18 of 33 for 309 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the first meeting.
Cochran said he has noticed a lot of growth in McElyea from the early-season film they watched on the Bulldogs to how he is performing in the past month.
“We knew he was good, but he really impressed us,” Cochran said. “It stands out on film how much he has improved and how much confidence he’s playing with. He’s got a good connection with his receivers, and he has some really good receivers to throw it to.”
Defensively, Cochran said the linebackers, defensive ends and secondary all stand out, most notably defensive back Donovan Adkins, who makes an impact on both sides of the football.
“We know that they’re a good team,” Lindale senior offensive lineman Luke Sandifer said. “We know that we can beat them. We just have to play at our best game.”
This is Kilgore’s first state quarterfinal trip since 2013 when they defeated Chapel Hill on the way to advancing to the state title game against Carthage.
This is Lindale’s first trip to the state quarterfinals in program history.
“It’s been really exciting,” Lindale senior offensive lineman Moses Medrano said. “I feel like my whole career as a high school football player has led up to this. I’m just really excited about it.”
The winner of Friday’s game will face either Corpus Christi Miller or Austin LBJ in the state semifinals.
