LINDALE — It will be a busy Thursday for Lindale at the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Five Lindale athletes will be competing in the state meet, including a pair of brothers.
Freshman Colter Maya is going in the 400-meter dash, while his brother, junior Brett Maya, is competing in the 200-meter dash. Sophomore Casey Poe is throwing the shot put. Senior Isaac Pollard is in the pole vault, and senior Baylee Daughtry is in the 300-meter hurdles.
Colter Maya won regionals with a personal record of 49.55.
“It felt pretty good, because the other runners thought I was going to get last since I was a freshman,” Colter Maya said. “It felt good to prove them wrong after I won.”
Even though he has three more years remaining after this, Colter Maya is going in with high expectations.
“My goal is to hopefully get a new PR and win that thing,” he said.
Brett Maya is headed to the state meet after running a personal record of 21.65 at regionals. That time is currently ranked second in the state behind Bay City’s Brice Turner, who ran a 21.61.
“I’m really hoping for a 21.3,” Brett Maya said. “I’ve been training really hard, and the moment is nothing I can’t handle. It’s just another business trip.”
The Maya brothers said they are happy they get to experience this together.
“It’s great to know that I’m not along, and I can go with my brother,” Colter said.
“It’s a really great experience,” Brett said. “I’m hoping we get to do it again next year also. This is his sport. So to see him thrive and get to experience this with him is awesome.”
Poe, a 6-5, 265-pound sophomore offensive tackle, recently picked up an offer from TCU for football. He also has offers from Baylor, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, UTSA and Austin Peay.
Poe won regionals in the shot put with a distance of 54-08.
“It’s a great feeling because it’s what I’ve been looking forward to since last year,” Poe said. “I got fourth at regionals last year, and ever since then, I’m been working hard and just getting better, wanting to make it to state.”
At state, Poe said, “I want to hit 60. If I hit 60 at state, I’ll be happy.”
Pollard won the pole vault at regionals with a personal record height of 14-6.
“I made it here, so there’s no pressure for me,” Pollard said. “I just want to go out there and have fun and try to represent all of my coaches.”
Pollard, who signed with Missouri S&T for football, said he recently found out he’s going to get the opportunity to be on the track and field team there, as well.
“It’s a special year,” Lindale boys track coach Scott Rozell said. “Most of these athletes started working last year for this opportunity. They’ve worked extremely hard, and it’s a good representation of our entire program.
“We’re not here just to say we got here. We’re here to make a difference and score as many points as we possibly can. Our kids are going to compete.”
Daughtry is headed to state for the first time in the 300-meter hurdles, earning the wild card spot.
Daughtry ran a time of 45.22 at regionals, which she said shattered her previous personal record.
“It was really exciting, especially placing third and waiting to see if I beat everyone else out,” Daughtry said. “It was nerve-racking. Being able to go my senior year, it’s what I’ve worked for all year.”
Daughtry holds the fourth-best time entering state, giving her a good chance to reach the medal stand.
“I’m extremely happy for her,” Lindale girls track coach Chad Cooper said. “She had a huge PR from area to regionals. She’s one of our hardest workers. I hate that it’s my last chance to coach her, because I’ve really enjoyed the last four years. But I’m excited to see her continue to get better and hopefully she can go there and get another PR and hopefully get a medal.”
Poe will get the action started for Lindale at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Pollard will compete at 1 p.m. Colter Maya will run at 6:45 p.m. Daughtry will run at 7:10 p.m., and Brett Maya will run at 7:30 p.m.