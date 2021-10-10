HIDEAWAY — Lina Acker captured the Hide-A-Way Lake 18-Hole Women's Golf Association Club Championship on Wednesday at Hide-A-Way Golf Club.
The tournament was a 36-hole low gross tournament.
Other flight winners were Rose Godoy (Championship), Theresa Sockell (President's), Kay Murphy (First) and Karen Hallmark (Second),
---
HAWL WGA Club Golf Championship
Dates: Oct. 5-6
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — 1, Rose Godoy; 2, Cathey Weaver; 3, Shirley Cassol.
President’s Flight — 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Pam Graves; 3, (tie) Mary Ann McKenzie; Brenda Schreiber.
First Flight — 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Lloydell Ladd; 3, Ann Oughton; 4, Cynthia Judge.
Second Flight — 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Debra Perkins; 3, Tina Gumber; 4, Pat Fengler.
Closest to the Hole
Tuesday — Central No. 2: Lina Acker; Central No. 9: Pat Fengler; West No. 4: Debra Perkins; West No. 7: Karen Hallmark; West No. 9: Brenda Schreiber.
Wednesday — Central No. 2: Julie Pace; Central No. 9: Pam Graves; West No. 4: Tanna Stanley; West No. 7: Karen Hallmark; West No. 9: Tanna Stanley.