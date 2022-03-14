The Tyler Lady Knights recently won the Tyler ISD Third/Fourth Grade Basketball Tournament championship held at Tyler Legacy High School.
The tournament is for all elementary school students in the TISD. The teams are made up of players throughout the school district.
Members of the Lady Knights include — No. 1: Kassidy Walker, fourth grade, Andy Woods Elementary; No. 2: Lilian Andrada, third grade, Jack Elementary; No. 3: Aubrey Williams, fourth grade, Rice Elementary; No. 10: Neely Frazier, third grade, Owens Elementary; No. 13: Si'mora Green, third grade, Owens Elementary; No. 14: Ryleigh Williams, fourth grade, Andy Woods Elementary; No. 30: Emily Raspberry, third grade, Rice Elementary; No. 33: Kendall Cleghorn, third grader, Owens Elementary; No. 43: Quinn Nissen, third grader, Owens Elementary; and No. 55: Ava Odom, third grade, Andy Woods Elementary.