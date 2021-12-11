Brook Hill 32, Grand Saline 30
BULLARD — Brook Hill used a 17-point fourth quarter to come from behind to beat Grand Saline in the final game on Friday of the Lady Guard Invitational.
Mollee McCurley scored all 10 of her points in the second half to lead the way. Maeci Wilson had six points, followed by Bethany Lavender (5), Karmen Miller (5), Lila Morris (4) and Landrey McNeel (2).
Grand Saline was led in scoring by Gracelyn Countryman with 13 points. She was followed by Gabbie Lewis (8) and Avery Byrum (4).
Allen Academy 34, PTAA-Greenville 13
Bella Ruffino hit for 13 points to lead Allen Academy to a 34-13 win over PTAA-Greenville.
Bailey Fannin added six points with Sophie Fox adding four.
Kalaiha Smith led PTAA with five points, followed by Joy Ramos and Isabel Olguin with three points each.
Alma 71, West Rusk 29
Presli Taylor scored 27 points (8 three-pointers) to lead the Arkansas team over West Rusk. Jordan Gramlich and Lanie Moore each hit for eight points.
Paulina Mata led the Lady Raiders with 10 points, followed by Raven Pryor (6) and Piper Morton (5).
Midland Christian 35, Bishop Gorman 24
Natalie Larabee led with 16 points to lead Midland Christian by Bishop Gorman.
McKenzie Ramirez added 10 points for the Midland squad with Ella Murray adding four.
Elizabeth Mahfood paced the Lady Crusaders with 15 points, followed by Isabella Tolliver (4) and Claire Testa (3).
West Rusk 40, Allen Academy 21
Piper Morton and Stormie LeJeune combined for 23 points to power West Rusk to an upset of Allen Academy.
Morton led with 13 with LeJeune adding 10. Raven Pryor added six for the Lady Raiders.
Leading Allen were Trinity Chapa (7), Olivia Dawson (4) and Bella Ruffino (4).
ETHS Lady Chargers 63, Kaufman 55
Jordan Parker filled the nets with 39 points to lead the East Texas HomeSchool Lady Chargers to a win over the Kaufman Lady Lions.
Madie Wright added 12 points for the Lady Chargers with Skye Cotton adding five.
Aubre Prox and Piper Wilburn both hit for 14 points for the Lady Lions, while Lillie Reven hit 10.
Alma 77, Midland Christian 29
Three Arkansas players were in double figures — Jordan Gramlich (23), Halena Dugger (17) and Kenzie Rushing (11).
Midland Christian paced by Tagan Treadwell (9), Natalie Larabee (8) and McKenzie Ramirez (6).