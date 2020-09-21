Hollytree logo

Kathy Owen captured the Women’s Golf Association Club Championship of Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.

Owen was the overall winner with Susie Presswood runner-up. Owen was the club champion last year as well.

Presswood claimed the handicap championship. Owen was runner-up.

Toni Hargis took third in both flights.

Hollytree WGA Club Golf Championship

Hollytree Country Club, Tyler

Championship Flight — 1, Kathy Owen; 2, Susie Presswood; 3, Toni Hargis; 4, Mitzi Sterritt.

Handicap Championship — 1, Susie Presswood; 2, Kathy Owen; 3, Toni Hargis; 4, Mitzi Sterritt; 5, Pam Shillinglaw; 6, Emily Nichols.

Closest to the Pin — No. 4: Susie Presswood; No. 11: Emily Nichols.

