The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders captured first place in the Candy Collins Golf Classic on Monday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The Lady Raiders, led by third-place medalist KyAmbria Acy, carded a total of 368.
Longview was second at 387, followed by Mount Pleasant (400).
Acy won the bronze medal by carding an 85. Longview's Lauren Fisher won medalist honors with an 80, followed by Spring Hill's Faith Ann Chinn (84).
Joining Acy on the Legacy squad are Carly Ogletree (87), Isabella Miller (90), Ella Harbold (106) and Jenna Ogletree (107).
There were 13 teams entered.
Also, last week the Lady Raiders won the Hallsville Invitational Tournament on March 1 at The Tempest Club near Liberty City.
Tyler Legacy won with a score of 371, followed by Longview (378) and Hallsville (404).
Carly Ogletree led the Lady Raiders with an 86, placing fourth in the medalist race. Longview's Fisher won medalist honors in a playoff with Kinley Pessell of Hallsville. Both had 79s. Spring Hill's Chinn was third with an 84.
Other members of the Legacy squad were Acy (88), Miller (96), Harbold (101) and Jenna Ogletree (106).