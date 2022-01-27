LONGVIEW — Host team Spring Hill, with all five players carding rounds in the 70s, earned the team title on Thursday in the Spring Hill Golf Invitational held at Wood Hollow Golf Club.
The Panthers finished with a team total of 293, led by second overall medalist Luke Hurst with a round of 70. Cole Turner of Redwater also had a 70 and won medalist honors in a playoff.
Tying for third place in the medalist race with 71 were Jax Stovall of Spring Hill and Luke Lawrence of Carthage.
Other members of the Spring Hill title team were Carson Knaus (75), Brennan Ferguson (77) and Nick Bodenheimer (79).
Carthage placed second in the team standings, 17 shots behind the Panthers, and Pine Tree was third with a 327.
Along with Lawrence, other members of the Carthage squad were Cale Preston (73), Ethan Wolfe (81) and Charlie Barber (85).
Pine Tree was led by Marshall Daugbjerg's 72. Other Pirate team members were Kylan Liedtke (75), James Brogan (84), Hayes Daugbjerg (96) and Adam Mosley (99).
Job Hammond of Whitehouse led his team with a 77 with Bullard's Stuart Hall topping his team with a 78.
---
Spring Hill Invitational
Wood Hollow Golf Club, Longview
Individual Top 10 — *1, Cole Turner, Redwater, 70; 2, Luke Hurst, Spring Hill, 70; 3, (tie) Jax Stovall, Spring Hill, 71; Luke Lawrence, Carthage, 71; 5, (tie) Marshall Daugbjery, Pine Tree, 72; Mark French, Spring Hill B, 72; 7, Cale Preston, Carthage, 73; 8, Kaden Phelan, Spring Hill B, 74; 9, (tie) Carson Kraus, Spring Hill, 75; Kylan Liedtke, Pine Tree, 75; Hudson Parr, Trinity School of Texas, 75.
* won in playoff
Team Standings
Spring Hill (293): Luke Hurst 70, Jax Stovall 71, Carson Kraus 75, Brennan Ferguson 77, Nick Bodenheimer 79.
Carthage (310): Ethan Wolfe 81, Luke Lawrence 71, Cale Preston 73, Charlie Barber 85.
Pine Tree (327): Kylan Liedtke 75, Marshall Daugbjerg 72, James Brogan 84, Adam Mosley 99, Hayes Daugbjerg 96.
Spring Hill B (328): Mark French 72, Kaden Phelan 74, Ryan McClain 87; Talan Ferguson 94, James Thomas 93.
Whitehouse A (336): Job Hammond 77, Adam Cox 86, Liam Jesionek 92, Luke Wood 86, Jack Lewis 87.
Bullard (341): Stuart Hall 78, Hylend Long 87, Oliver Olds 87, Colton Trahan 93, Mason Mayo 89.
Redwater (342): Cole Turner 70, Alex Calicott 83, Drew Graves 86, Cooper Thompson 97.
Hallsville (349): Trey Crafton 85, Jaxon Garland 85, Karson Hess 95, Joel Hale 84, Dalton Welch 117.
Henderson (365): Jeremiah Coleman 88, Thomas Fielding 91, Troy Pinnell 86, Caden Foster 92, Chase Everitt 90.
Lindale (376): Trent McDonald 93, Bryce Covington 92, Tom Bordelanne 98, Jackson Pullin 93, Ryan French 101.
Tatum A (391): Jackson Richardson 96, Caleb Crawford 87, Caden Calhoun 95, Kade Hyatt 115, Frank Robles 113.
Whitehouse B (464): Eric Watson 110, Michael Ranshaw 120, Aiden Curtis 102, Austin Jones 132, Degen Jensen 147.
Tatum B (523): Eli Rice 152, Kason Henderson 106, Kade Holder 139, Seth Kennedy 143, Caleb Sipes 135.
Medalists: Jack Jones, Pine Tree 89; Carter Terry, Pine Tree 102; Hudson Parr, Trinity School of Texas 75; Gage Bussey, Trinity School of Texas 86; Palmer Mann, Trinity School of Texas 85; Walker Davis, Tatum 127.