Bryson Donnell had a successful career on and off the football field during his time at Tyler Legacy High School.
Donnell was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked as the No. 39 running back nationally. He signed with Texas Tech University after rushing for 2,644 yards with 37 touchdowns in his career. Donnell also caught 57 passes for 636 yards and five touchdowns.
“Bryson is a generational talent,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “He, along with Jamarion Miller, made up 95 percent of our offense for his junior and senior year, not to mention his contributions on special teams.”
Donnell finished as the sixth leading rusher in school history and the fourth leading scorer, along with being the leading receiver his senior year.
“Bryson will be impossible to replace,” Willis said.
Donnell had a GPA of 3.31, and he has amassed over 300 hours of community service, including volunteering with Angelic Catering and assisting with an Angel Tree gift presentation to students at Clarkston Elementary.
Donnell was a three-year varsity starter in football and a four-year varsity track participant, qualifying for area and regionals.
Donnell has been selected as Best Preps Tyler UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute Male Athlete of the Year.