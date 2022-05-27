Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood is a standout basketball and soccer player.
As a junior, Mahfood led the Gorman basketball team to a record of 25-7, a district championship, a bi-district championship, an area championship and to a regional runner-up finish.
Mahfood led the Lady Crusaders to a state ranking as high as No. 2 by TABC and high as No. 4 by TAPPS.
Mahfood was the MVP of TAPPS 4A-District 2 after averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the state of Texas with 24 double-doubles.
As a senior, Mahfood averaged 19 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
She led Gorman to seasons of 22, 25 and 25 wins during the last three seasons.
She is the all-time leading rebounder in the history of Gorman basketball with 1,230 rebounds. She is the second all-time leading Gorman scorer with 1,562 points.
“Without question, she is the best private school girls basketball player in all of East Texas and one of the top players at any level in this area,” Bishop Gorman girls basketball coach Jon Froelich said. “She is also one of the top soccer players in the area, though she did not play high school soccer. She was recruited by more than 100 colleges for basketball, though she is planning to play college soccer.”
Mahfood is set to play soccer for Tyler Junior College.
Mahfood, who has a 4.0 grade point average, participated in “40 Days for Life” and has made several trips to Washington D.C. to participate in the “March for Life” and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Mahfood has been selected as the Best Preps Tyler UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute Female Athlete of the Year.