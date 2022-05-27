Bishop Gorman's Eva Meads was selected as the winner of the The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Award for Inspiration.
What her coach said:
"Eva is the one of the most inspiring women I have ever coached. Having overcome obstacle after obstacle, she could have so easily retired her running shoes, but she did not. I am so proud of her for seeing it through. She has experienced many ups and downs over the years when it comes to track and field. Her freshman year, she suffered an injury that prevented her from finishing out the season. Her sophomore year was cut short by COVID, and her junior year, she was finding it harder and harder to find the energy to be consistent with her training. She had such a promising start, and it seemed like she would not be getting the fairy tale finish she wanted so badly. Every time she was down, she got back up. Every time she was behind, she pushed even harder. She was the definition of perserverance. When Eva began her senior year, she discovered she had a condition that turned out to be the source of her malady from the previous year. Now injury free and knowing the cause of the low energy, she was revitalized and started to rebuild herself into the runner she always knew she could be. Eva is now running faster than she ever has before. She is consistently hitting PRs and is ranked in the top three for the 1600, 3200 and the 800 in the state for our division. She is having the best year of her running career, and she is not taking any part of it for granted. She shows up every day, ready to work, ready to push and ready to encourage others to always believe in themselves. Her story is one that movies are made of, but it was extremely real. I have been her coach for six years now, and I have witnessed the toll everything had taken on her over these years. We are all rooting for her continued success and hopefully for her to get that gold medal to top off her incredible comeback.”