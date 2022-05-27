Best Preps
Texas Bank and Trust Award winner for girls basketball Tyler Legacy’s Rose Rook, center, is pictured with Jason Trimble of Texas Bank & Trust, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy's Rose Rook was selected as the winner of the Texas Bank and Trust Award for Girls Basketball.

What her coach said: 

"Rose is one of the most selfless teammates and human beings I have ever been around. She brings so much joy to her team. She may be meek and quiet, but she leads with her contagious positive attitude and always puts her team first. Rose set a school record this season, making 11 3-pointers in one game. She is also an amazing student that has achieved a 99.47 GPA and a class rank of 29 out of 630 students. Rose is definitely a player that makes me a better coach and one that I will go to bat for any day of the week.”

 
 

