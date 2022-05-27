Bullard's Garrett Nuckolls was selected as the winner of the Texas Bank and Trust Award for Boys Basketball.
What his coach said:
"Garrett and I are new to Bullard this year. Garrett came in this season and helped his team to 28 wins, the first outright district title since 2008, first playoff appearance since 2015 and first playoff win since 2010. He averaged 20 points per game and six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. Garrett also was named the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player and was named to the TABC All-Region Team. Garrett has a 4.57 GPA.”