Texas Bank and Trust Award winner for boys basketball Bullard's Garrett Nuckolls, center, is pictured with Abigail Duty of Texas Bank & Trust, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard's Garrett Nuckolls was selected as the winner of the Texas Bank and Trust Award for Boys Basketball.

What his coach said: 

"Garrett and I are new to Bullard this year. Garrett came in this season and helped his team to 28 wins, the first outright district title since 2008, first playoff appearance since 2015 and first playoff win since 2010. He averaged 20 points per game and six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. Garrett also was named the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player and was named to the TABC All-Region Team. Garrett has a 4.57 GPA.”

 
 

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports