Troup coach and athletic director John Eastman is retiring after 31 years in coaching.
But before he hangs up his whistle, his Troup Tigers have given him a great sendoff.
Along with being the athletic director and head football coach, Eastman was also the head golf coach at Troup, leading the Tigers to multiple state tournament appearances and a Class 3A state title in 2017.
Eastman got to Troup in 2003 and was the head football coach from 2005-09. He left for two years to go be on the staff of John Frazier at West Rusk before returning to Troup. He became the head football coach again in 2016 and has led the Tigers for the past six seasons and 11 overall.
Troup posted a 68-53 record with Eastman as the head coach, including two 10-win seasons and an 8-4 finish in 2021.
This season, along with the football team, other Troup squads making the playoffs include volleyball, both basketball teams, baseball and softball.
His Troup boys golf team won the district championship and finished second at regionals, earning a berth in the state tournament once again. The Lady Tigers placed second in district and earned a regional berth.
For this standout season and career, Eastman is the 2021-2022 Best Preps Tyler Athletic Director of the Year Sponsored by Peters Autosports.