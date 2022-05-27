Bishop Gorman's Maria Kariampuzha was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Girls Cross Country.
What her coach said:
"I have been Maria’s coach for cross country and track and field for the past six years. Having previously coached Maria’s older siblings, I have had the privilege to know her for almost 10 years. Maria is a ray of sunshine that lights up the whole room when she walks in. She is quick to make friends with all around her and to make everyone feel included and significant. She is a member of our 2020 state championship cross country team and our 2021 state runner-up team. In both 2020 and 2021, Maria earned first team all-state and academic all-state for cross country. In addition, Maria serves as a school ambassador, is on the principal’s honor roll and a member of the student council. Maria is selfless. For years, our cross country team was at the forefront of volunteers and participation in our city’s chapter for Cystic Fibrosis awareness. A member of our team was living with a disease, and every year, we showed up to support. When that team member finally graduated and her brothers graduated, Maria stepped up to continue in their absence. She took charge of organizing volunteers and creating campaign posters and on the day of the event, she led so many during the walk. Not only will the family of her former teammate never forget her kindness and dedication, but her actions encouraged others to also act in a similar manner.”