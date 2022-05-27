Whitehouse's Caleb Bolay was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Powerlifting.
What his coach said:
"Caleb has developed a love for lifting, and I began to see his confidence grow tremendously. His hard work and dedication has led him to being successful in both school and in other powerlifting organizations. Caleb qualified for the THSPA state meet two years and broke two state records in bench press and received the Most Outstanding Bench Presser Award at the 2022 state meet. He has been instrumental to our team by volunteering his time to help out other team members. This speaks volumes to his character and the young man Caleb has become.”