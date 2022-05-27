Tyler Legacy's Gertrude Lamb was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Going the Extra Mile.
What her coach said:
"Gertrude, or Trude as she is known by most, is the captain of our girls cross country team and has done a fantastic job leading our girls. Her dedication to the sport is unmatched. She is the first one to arrive at practice and one of the last to leave. Trude makes the people around her better and has grown tremendously as a person and runner since I first met her in the eighth grade."
Lamb also played a role in the school being changed from Robert E. Lee High School to Tyler Legacy High School.
From a 2020 story before the name was changed:
Lee cross country star Trude Lamb said that as an immigrant she has seen the atrocities that come from racism, and she cannot continue to wear the name Robert E. Lee on her uniform.
“I cannot bear, and will no longer wear Lee’s name on my jersey,” she said.
Lamb said the board must change the name, and not just to Tyler Lee, as the district calls the athletics and academic programs.
“Not to Tyler Lee, but to someone who we can all be proud of,” she said. “This town was built on the backs of my slave brothers and sisters. Honor them.”
The name of the school was officially changed in August of 2020.
Lamb qualified for regionals in cross country and track as a senior.