Grace Community's Blakely Roseberry was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Girls Swimming.
What her coach said:
"Blakely Roseberry is my Best Preps nominee because she is the true definition of a leader. Not only is she an excellent athlete, she is an incredible communicator and encourager and has been swim team captain for the past three years. She resolves problems and situations within the team many times before I even hear about them. She is extremely honest and dependable and always has things I have asked her to do completed well before the deadlines. She is an excellent example for the entire team to follow. Because of Blakely, the Grace Community swim team has been able to be one of the top three private schools in Texas in swimming for the past three years.”