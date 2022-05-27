Tyler Legacy's Samira Matlock was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Girls Powerlifting.
What her coach said:
"Samira has been the powerlifting team captain for the past two years. She has been a servant leader and modeled work ethic and encouragement to her teammates. Samira has represented not only powerlifting but her family and Tyler Legacy with honor and class in school, in the weight room and within the community. Samira could always be counted on to help or lead, whether it was helping with issuing equipment, communication workouts and form or just going the extra mile to help someone have them feel included. Samira placed third in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Meet this year and also had the Regional Meet Outstanding Squat with a personal record of 430 pounds.”