Cumberland Academy's Dustin Miller was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Lacrosse.
What his coach said:
"Dustin is an all-state lacrosse player as a goalie. He is a three-year team captain. All of his teammates look to him for his knowledge of the game. He is an extremely vocal leader on the field and leads a defense that is top ranked in the state in man down defense. His coaches regularly receive feedback from other coaches on his level of play. He is known by all for his integrity and honesty on and off the field. He has committed to play college lacrosse at the United States Coast Guard Academy.”