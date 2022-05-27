Best Preps
All Saints' Caleb Dailey M. Roberts Media Award for boys cross country, center, is pictured with M. Roberts Media Senior Vice President and Publisher of Tyler Morning Telegraph Justin Wilcox, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

All Saints' Caleb Dailey was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Cross Country.

What his coach said: 

"Caleb is committed, positive, responsible, dependable and consistent. These are the big ones that are demonstrated every single day by Caleb. He shows up and works hard no matter what, and he is always so encouraging of his teammates. He leads by example, and he is admired by his teammates and peers. His positivity and work ethic definitely play a big part in his role as team leader.”

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports