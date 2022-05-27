All Saints' Caleb Dailey was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Cross Country.
What his coach said:
"Caleb is committed, positive, responsible, dependable and consistent. These are the big ones that are demonstrated every single day by Caleb. He shows up and works hard no matter what, and he is always so encouraging of his teammates. He leads by example, and he is admired by his teammates and peers. His positivity and work ethic definitely play a big part in his role as team leader.”