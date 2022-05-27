Troup's Marigold Hunter was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Digital Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics.
What her coach said:
"Marigold has a GPA of 4.7564, which ranks first in her class at Troup High School. Marigold is a tremendous student-athlete. She is a great leader and always the first and last to leave from practice. She has put in many hours in and outside of practice to be successful. She finished 13th at the Region 2 meet during her senior season and went on to compete at state. Marigold is not only a successful athlete but also student. She is currently ranked first in her graduating class. She has completed several college courses over the past two years. She is respected by her peers and teachers for her dedication to being the best she can.”