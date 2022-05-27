Tyler Legacy's Carly Ogletree was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls Golf.
What her coach said:
"Carly is a sophomore at Legacy who displays a tremendous amount of competitiveness, integrity, class and character. She is a leader vocally as well as an example by how she works. She is always on time, never complains and always encourages. She shows her integrity not only by how she lives but also on she plays a game that demands individual honesty. She is such a polite and caring young lady who puts others first. She is a very good student at Legacy and from all of my years of experience, I expect Carly to have a great future whether with sports, education or any other endeavor she pursues.”