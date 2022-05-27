Best Preps
M. Roberts Digital Award winner Tyler Legacy's Carly Ogletree, center, pictured with guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy's Carly Ogletree was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls Golf.

What her coach said: 

"Carly is a sophomore at Legacy who displays a tremendous amount of competitiveness, integrity, class and character. She is a leader vocally as well as an example by how she works. She is always on time, never complains and always encourages. She shows her integrity not only by how she lives but also on she plays a game that demands individual honesty. She is such a polite and caring young lady who puts others first. She is a very good student at Legacy and from all of my years of experience, I expect Carly to have a great future whether with sports, education or any other endeavor she pursues.”

 

 
 

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports