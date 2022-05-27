Best Preps
Buy Now

H Tea O Award winner for boys swimming Tyler Legacy’s Sam Eckert, center, pictured with Tonya Clark of H Tea O, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy's Sam Eckert was selected as the winner of the HTeaO Award for Boys Swimming.

What his coach said: 

“Sam is an optimistic, confident and coachable athlete who provided leadership, humor and enthusiasm for our team. He made tremendous improvement all four years, which culminated with him achieving District 9-6A MVP, runner-up in the 50 and 100 free style in Region 3-6A and finishing seventh and ninth in the 50 and 100 free, respectively, at the UIL State Championship his senior year. His times from state were both automatic All-American and broke the existing Tyler Legacy team records. Sam has signed to swim at Columbia University.”

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports