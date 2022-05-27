Tyler Legacy's Sam Eckert was selected as the winner of the HTeaO Award for Boys Swimming.
What his coach said:
“Sam is an optimistic, confident and coachable athlete who provided leadership, humor and enthusiasm for our team. He made tremendous improvement all four years, which culminated with him achieving District 9-6A MVP, runner-up in the 50 and 100 free style in Region 3-6A and finishing seventh and ninth in the 50 and 100 free, respectively, at the UIL State Championship his senior year. His times from state were both automatic All-American and broke the existing Tyler Legacy team records. Sam has signed to swim at Columbia University.”