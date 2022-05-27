Best Preps
East Texas Professional Credit Union Award winner for Community Excellence Whitehouse’s Ainsley Anderson, center, pictured with Kristell Valle and Shelby Arango of East Texas Professional Credit Union, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Whitehouse's Ainsley Anderson was selected as the winner of the East Texas Professional Credit Union Award for Community Excellence.

What her coach said: 

"When I think of junior tennis player, Ainsley Anderson, the first word tat comes to mind is inspiring. Ainsley is an extremely talented athlete who not only excels at the highest level in her sport, but she is also dedicated to her academics (102.698 GPA), community and being the best teammate possible. Ainsey had dedicated 130 hours of community service in the past year, including community trash pickup, Thera pet, toy drive, Angel tree, letters to sick patients at Trinity Mother Frances, letters and Valentine’s cards to the elderly at local nursing homes and gathering Thanksgiving meal ingredients for those in need."

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports