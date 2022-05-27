Whitehouse's Ainsley Anderson was selected as the winner of the East Texas Professional Credit Union Award for Community Excellence.
What her coach said:
"When I think of junior tennis player, Ainsley Anderson, the first word tat comes to mind is inspiring. Ainsley is an extremely talented athlete who not only excels at the highest level in her sport, but she is also dedicated to her academics (102.698 GPA), community and being the best teammate possible. Ainsey had dedicated 130 hours of community service in the past year, including community trash pickup, Thera pet, toy drive, Angel tree, letters to sick patients at Trinity Mother Frances, letters and Valentine’s cards to the elderly at local nursing homes and gathering Thanksgiving meal ingredients for those in need."