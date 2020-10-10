Bishop Gorman finally got to play its first football game on Friday and it was worth the wait as far as entertainment.
The Crusaders' game came down to the last second as Dallas Shelton held on for a 36-34 TAPPS Division III District 2 win at McCallum Stadium.
Bishop Gorman scored when Anthany Smith hit Donovan Dodd for a 10-yard touchdown pass as the time expired to bring the Crusaders within 36-34. However, the Chargers avoided overtime when the Crusaders fumbled on the ensuring two-point conversion attempt.
Still, the Crusaders relished finally getting on the gridiron after their first two games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
It was a defensive game until the fourth quarter as Shelton led 7-6 at halftime.
The Crusaders went on top 6-0 with 5:32 in the first quarter as Smith connected with Dodd for a 10-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt failed.
The Chargers went on top in the second quarter as Jedidiah Gibson scored from the one. Dalton Davis booted the PAT for a 7-6 lead with 11:52 on the clock.
In the third quarter, Shelton went ahead 14-6 as Wes Kirtkland scored on a 21-yard run. Davis kicked the extra point with 5:03 showing.
Gorman tied the game at 14-14 with 2:08 showing in the third as speedster Dozie Ifeadi dashed in from 10 yards. Smith ran in the two-point conversion.
Then came the wild fourth quarter.
The Crusaders went on top 22-14 as Smith connected with Ifeadi with a 15-yard TD pass. Smith then tossed to Dodd for the two-pointer with 11:51 on the clock in the final period.
A little over three minutes later, Gibson found the end zone for the Chargers on a 5-yard run. Zac Robinson ran in the two-point conversion and the game was tied at 22-22 with 8:40 showing.
The Chargers went on top 29-22 with 3:08 on the clock as Gibson added another 5-yard run and Davis booted the PAT.
Less than two minutes later, Smith found pay dirt on a 37-yard run. However, the run for two failed and the Crusaders trailed 29-28 with 1:40 showing.
Gorman tried an outside kick and Shelton's Keaton Cheves picked up the live ball and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown. Davis' kick put the Chargers up 36-28 with 1:32 left in the period.
That's the way it stayed until the final hectic seconds as the Crusaders nearly tied the game.
Smith led BG with 94 yards rushing on nine carries, while hitting on 15 of 32 passing attempts for 185 yards.
The Chargers picked off four passes — two by Cheves and one each from Clay Brandenburg and Jack Pratt.
Ifeadi had seven catches for 95 yards and a TD, while Dodd had five catches for 69 yards and two TDs.
Gibson led the Chargers with 23 carries for 97 yards and three TDs. Robison hit on 5 of 10 pass attempts for 72 yards.
Smith, Ifeadi and Max Sobel each recovered fumbles for the Crusaders.
Gorman is scheduled to visit Dallas First Baptist on Friday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Shelton (1-1) is slated to play Arlington Grace Prep the same night.